Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock remained flat at C$10.84 on Monday. 9,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.06 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

