Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires 943 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 642.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

