Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,302 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

