Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys 6,989 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $179.32 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $119.58 and a 12-month high of $181.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.22 and a 200-day moving average of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

