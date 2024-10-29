Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.73 and a one year high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
