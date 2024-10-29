Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $85.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

