Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 338 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

EMR opened at $108.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

