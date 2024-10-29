Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CGDG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 70,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.