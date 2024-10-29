Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Capricorn Energy stock remained flat at $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

About Capricorn Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.