Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Capricorn Energy stock remained flat at $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.05.
About Capricorn Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.