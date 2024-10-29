Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,700 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARA remained flat at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

