Catherine A. Lynch Buys 838 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch bought 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $11,572.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,697.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. 603,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,659. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $80.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 643,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 159,131 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 123,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,607.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 346,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Articles

