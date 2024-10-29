Catizen (CATI) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Catizen (CATI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Catizen has a market capitalization of $103.95 million and $60.03 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Catizen has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,275,770 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.36759018 USD and is up 5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $65,753,702.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

