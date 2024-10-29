CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.86 million and $1.02 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,877.26 or 1.00146281 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00012363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00006966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00005921 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00063967 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02900961 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $622,066.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

