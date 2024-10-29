Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $98.91 million and $3.34 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.83 or 1.00057136 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,547.50 or 1.00044268 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,763,424,107 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

