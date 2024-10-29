Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,170,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 21,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CELH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,825,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,926. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. Celsius has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

