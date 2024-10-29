Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.57), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Centerspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.820-4.900 EPS.
Centerspace Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CSR traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.09. 22,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,579. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86.
Centerspace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Centerspace
Centerspace Company Profile
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Centerspace
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.