Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.57 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.57), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Centerspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.820-4.900 EPS.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSR traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.09. 22,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,579. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

