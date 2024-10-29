Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CPF opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $789.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

