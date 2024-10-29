Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LEU opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.32. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LEU shares. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

