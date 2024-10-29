Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.53. 25,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,324. The firm has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.12 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$9.94 and a 52-week high of C$16.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In other news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$502,627.81. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSH.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

