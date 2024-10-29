Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.63 million.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $27.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.93. 2,139,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.56. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $210.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

