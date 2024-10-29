Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX opened at $150.55 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

