China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.69 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

