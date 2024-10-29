China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.7% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $928.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,083.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,041.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $772.84 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,220.00 to $1,080.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.