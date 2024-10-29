China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in ASML by 16.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $708.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a one year low of $582.48 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $812.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $904.42. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

