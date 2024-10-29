ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $806.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

