Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.
About Choice Properties REIT
