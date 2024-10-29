Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.