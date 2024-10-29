Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chubu Electric Power
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.