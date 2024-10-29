Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,047,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,075,997.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $5,456,191.44.

On Friday, September 6th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $5,741,358.24.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. 11,366,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,096,998. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 2,938,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 765,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

