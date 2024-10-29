Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Buys 70,872 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy purchased 70,872 shares of Clime Investment Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,167.35 ($15,899.57).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Investment Management alerts:

On Thursday, October 17th, John Abernethy acquired 25,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$8,525.00 ($5,608.55).

On Tuesday, October 1st, John Abernethy purchased 50,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$16,550.00 ($10,888.16).

On Friday, September 27th, John Abernethy acquired 19,810 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,794.83 ($4,470.28).

On Tuesday, September 17th, John Abernethy bought 5,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$1,780.00 ($1,171.05).

On Monday, September 2nd, John Abernethy purchased 80,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,720.00 ($17,578.95).

Clime Investment Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Clime Investment Management Company Profile

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.