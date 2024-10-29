Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $46,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $27,942,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 289.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,257,000 after buying an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $133,958.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,014.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $133,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,014.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,057 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

