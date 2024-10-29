Cognex (CGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Cognex to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 1.0 %

Cognex stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.41. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens upgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,922.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,950.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.