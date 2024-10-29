Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Reaches $2,887.49 on Major Exchanges (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,887.49 or 0.03967917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $525.83 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,166.29 or 0.99169281 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,601.84 or 0.98393624 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 373,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,106 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.
Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
