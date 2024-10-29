CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $267.02 million and $376,675.45 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 2,777,476,547 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

