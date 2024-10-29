Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.