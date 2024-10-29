Comparing SES AI (NYSE:SES) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and Captivision”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$53.40 million ($0.16) -3.51 Captivision $17.39 million 5.29 -$74.73 million N/A N/A

SES AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Captivision.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SES AI has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captivision has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SES AI and Captivision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Captivision 0 0 0 0 N/A

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 585.87%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Captivision.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Captivision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -17.25% -15.45% Captivision N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Captivision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SES AI beats Captivision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Captivision

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

