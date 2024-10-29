Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $47,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. 978,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,195. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.