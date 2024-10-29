Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

