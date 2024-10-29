Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 1,347 Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMFL. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IMFL opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.3239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

