Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $133.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

