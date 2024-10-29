Concord Wealth Partners Takes $62,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
