Concord Wealth Partners Takes $62,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2041 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.