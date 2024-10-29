Conflux Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $671.09 million and $32.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,512.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.13 or 0.00535747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00101456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00231286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00026847 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00023133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00072637 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,058,752,174 coins and its circulating supply is 4,533,752,719 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,058,615,655.69 with 4,533,615,638.82 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14700686 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $27,657,278.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.