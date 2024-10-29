CONSOL Energy (CEIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect CONSOL Energy to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

