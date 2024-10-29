Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 271338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 44.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

