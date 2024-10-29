CPI Card Group (PMTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Marc Sheinbaum purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $262,451.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CPI Card Group news, Director Marc Sheinbaum bought 2,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $262,451.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sonya Vollmer sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $91,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.