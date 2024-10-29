CPI Card Group (PMTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CPI Card Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.00.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.
