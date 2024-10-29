Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $149.42 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $149.42 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

