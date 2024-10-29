Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 30th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Shares of CDEFF opened at C$9.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.35. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$9.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

