Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stephens from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRGY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $12.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $13.85.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 9,344 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $99,233.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,480.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,945,000 after buying an additional 530,199 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 204.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 153,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 901.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 770,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 259,969 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

