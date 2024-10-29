CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,109. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.