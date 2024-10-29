Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,958.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,653,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Criteo by 1.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

