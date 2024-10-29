Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.43. Critical Metals shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 381 shares.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRML. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

